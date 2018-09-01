Police constable held for house trespass, attempt to outrage woman's modesty in Baramulla

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A police constable was arrested on allegations of house trespass and for gestures intending to outrage the modesty of a woman in Baramulla district of north Kashmir last night, police said on Saturday.
A police officer said that during evening hours at about 2200 hours one Zameer Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Ushkara Baramulla was found in suspicious circumstances in a house in Qazi Hamam Baramulla.
"The cop is working in Armed Police as Selection grade Constable and was handed over to police by the locals of the area".
A case under FIR No. 147/2018 under sections of 457,452,509 RPC was registered against him in Police Station Baramulla and he has been arrested in the said case, he said.
"457 (house breaking by night), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt) and 509 RPC (gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman)".
The departmental action under rules has also been initiated against him, he added. (GNS)