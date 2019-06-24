Police constable dies as rifle goes off in Jammu

June 24, 2019 | Agencies

A constable of Jammu and Kashmir police died of a mysterious gun shot here on city outskirts on Monday.

A selection grade constable namely Arjun Dev, who was presently under going lower class course at Police Training Centre Sunjwan, this morning died due to bullet injury when his service rifle went off, police here said.

He was on sentry duty when his rifle went off, adding, "whether it was suicide or accidental fire is yet to be known but we are investigating the matter."