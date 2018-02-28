‘Police concocted Chopan’s death story’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Syed Ali Geelani in a statement expressed his grief over the death of detained youth Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan in police custody, saying “police version is unacceptable”.
“It is one more concocted story, the photographs and circumstance suggest that it is deliberate murder and story cooked by police is unbelievable,” Geelani said, adding: “How is it possible that the slain youth had made a plan to escape from police custody and a veil was provided by somebody to facilitate his escape.”
Blaming militants for grenade attack is nothing new, said Geelani as these stories are now outdated.”
There are no evidences that he had a Burqa with him as the pictures suggest that he was wearing a traditional Kashmiri Phiran, Geelani said.
Terming the death of Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan as custodial killing, Geelani demanded impartial investigation by International War Tribunal.
