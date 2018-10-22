Police commemoration day held in Doda, Ramban

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 21:
The Police Commemoration Day was celebrated on Sunday at District Police Lines Doda in the memory of policemen, who died in the line of duty.
According to an official, the contingents of CRPF 76th Bn/IRP 5th Bn and District Police Doda participated in the commemoration day parade.
The official said that a floral tribute was offered for the eternal peace of the deceased by DC Doda, SSP Doda, other dignitaries and family members of policemen.
The names of policemen of last one year were read by SSP Doda and rich tributes were paid to all.
An interaction session was also held with the family members of policemen in order to familiarize them about the schemes launched by the Government for the welfare of NoKs.
They were assured that District Police Doda is always standing with them shoulder to shoulder and eager to help the NoKs of deceased.
Deputy Commissioner Doda, Anshul Garg, SP Ops Doda, Ravinder Pal Singh, ASP Bhaderwah Rajinder Singh, DSP Hqrs Doda Iftkhar Ahmed and DSP DAR DPL Doda Mansoor Ayaz and many other dignitaries were also present on the occasion, the spokesman added.
Meanwhile, the official added, Deputy Inspector General DKR, Rafiq-ul-Hassan, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, SSP, Ramban, Anita Sharma, ASP, Sanjay Parihar led the officers and personnel of J&K Police, J&K IRP Bn 9, Army and CRPF in paying the floral tributes to the policemen on National Police Commemoration Day observed at Shaheed Samarak in the District Police Lines of Ramban.
According to an official every year, October 21 is observed as National Police Commemoration Day in memory of all police personnel, who were killed by the Chinese in 1959.
Their photographs were garlanded and traditional police salute with 'Shok Shashtra' was performed by the Armed police personnel, the official said.
DIG read out the names and ranks of all 414 deceased including 46 of JKP who were killed in J&K since September 2016.
Large number of officers and officials of ARMY, Police, CISF, CRP, and IRP were present on the occasion.
Later Officers interacted with the family members of local deceased policemen and listened to their grievances and assured them of their early redressal. The family members of local martyrs and all others present on the occasion also offered their floral tributes to the deceased, the official said.