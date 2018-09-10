Police comes up with ‘de-radicalization plan’

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Sep 09:
The joining of militant ranks by two local youth has worried security agencies who have now chalked out a “de-radicalization plan”.
Like Kashmir valley, Doda district remained the hotbed of militancy during 1990s but since 2008-09, the militancy had almost come to an end in the hilly district.
Recently, Abid Hussain Butt, 24, of Sazan village in Doda was killed in a gunfight with another militant in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Later, another youth, an MBA graduate, Haroon Abbas Wani from Ghat, Doda joined militant ranks, taking the security establishment by a surprise.
Haroon was reported missing from his residence from August 25.
There are apprehensions among the security establishment that both youth joined militancy after watching motivational videos on social media.
Resultantly, the Police department is planning to monitor such videos on social media.
A senior Police officer said the department had started meeting people in Doda and far-off areas to seek help of the people to avoid the revival of militancy in the Chenab Valley.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, S D Singh Jamwal said, “Not much, but some objectionable things are on social media. There may be some people motivating the youth. We are examining.”