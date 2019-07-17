Police claims to have solved killing of B’la shopkeeper, arrests two

July 17, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the killing of a civilian last month in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town.

Police said that Aquib Bashir and Auqib Shalla of Chesti Colony Baramulla were arrested recently and one pistol was recovered on their disclosure from an orchard.

While briefing the media, Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said that on 30th June at about 2045 hours, Police Station Baramulla came to know that some unknown gunmen fired upon one Sameer Yousuf Ahanger (28) son of Mohammad Yousuf Ahanger, a resident of Mohalla Mir Sahib Baramulla at Azadgunj Baramulla.

“Sameer was seriously injured and shifted to District Hospital Baramulla where from he was referred to SKIMS Srinagar for further treatment. During the intervening night of 30th June and 1st July, 2019 he succumbed to the injuries at Srinagar,” SSP Baramulla said.

He said that after completing legal formalities body of the deceased was handed over to legal heirs for last rites and a case FIR No. 112/2019 u/s 307 RPC, 7/27 I A Act was registered at Police Station Baramulla and the investigation was taken up.

“A Special Investigation Team was constituted headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Baramulla. During the course of the investigation, many suspects were called for questioning including Aquib Bashir and Auqib Shalla of Chesti Colony Old Town Baramulla.”

SSP Baramulla said that during sustained interrogation, the duo confessed the killing of Sameer Yousuf Ahanger at Azad Gunj Baramulla and on their disclosure, one pistol was also recovered which was used for the crime.

Baramulla police claimed that the duo and their close friend Uzair Amin were close friends and most of the times used to meet at their favorite place at Bagh-e-Islam old town Baramulla

“Uzair who joined militant ranks on July 1st had told the duo that they are going to join the militant ranks but before that, all those persons working for the army and police need to be killed. They planned to target Sameer and had plans to kill other youth also. Accordingly, Uzair trained Auqib how to operate the pistol. The next day Uzair and Auqib followed Sameer and shot him twice. We have recovered one pistol and arrested the duo but unfortunately Uzair joined the ranks,” SSP added.

Police said that Uzair was involved in the killing of three youths who were shot dead by militants last year near Khanpora bridge but he was released by a court for being juvenile.

"The duo confessed that they were planning political killings, and of youth allegedly working for army and police," police said.

