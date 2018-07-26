Police busts militant attack case in Soura

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
On 25/2/2018 a militants attack was carried out at the guard post deployed at residence of APHC leader Fazal Haq Qureshi in the said attack one police personal CAT Farooq AH succumbed to his injuries and his service rifle was snatched.
The evidence collected during initial investigation revealed the role of local militants Isa Fazli of Shadab Colony 90 feet road Soura.
The investigation further revealed the role of terrorist Isa Fazli of 90 feet road Soura Syed Owais Shafi of Kokernag Tawseef Ahmad and their associated Umar Noor Bhat Zoji of New Colony Chatabbal, Waseem Ahmad Sofi of Chatabbal, Ubaid Zoji of Naribal Soura and Adil Majid.
During the conspiracy and its execution investigation also relieved that in the evening of 24/2/2018 a conspiracy was hatched in the house of Adil Majid Bhat wherein the above mentioned militants and their associates had intricately planned the Fazal Haq Qureshi and snatch the weapon in pursuance to the conspiracy Umar Noor Bhat commuted the militants Isa Fazli.
Syed Owais Tawseef Ahmed in a car whereas Waseem Ahmed Sofi moved on his motor bike ahead of said car as a pilot to check the presence of any security forces between Chatabbal and Soura so as to alert the group and remained in constant touch with Isa Fazli.
Another conspirator and associate Ubaid Zoji also waited near residence of Fazal Haq Qureshi in a motor bike separately after dropping the militants Umar Noor Bhat waited near Awantabha Wan Soura.
In pursuance to conspiracy Isa Fazli, Syed Owais Tawseef Ahmed carried out the attack at guard of Fazal Haq Qureshi and snatched the service rifle of police constable Farooq Ahmed after carrying out the attack they fled with Ubaid Zoji and Waseem Ahmed on motor bike and further commuted out by Umar Noor Bhat in his car.
It's pertinent to mention that above mentioned militant Isa Fazli. Syed owais Tawseef Ahmad were killed in an operation at Hakoora Badasgam, Anantnag.
In the said incident FIR NO. 26/2018 U/S 302.RPC read with 7/27 arms act 1959 read with section 13.18. Unlawful activities act 1967 was registered in police station Soura and investigation was taken up.