March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police busts hideout in Pulwama

Police Saturday claimed to have busted a hideout in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“On a credible input police and other forces in a joint operation busted a hideout in Banderpora area of Pulwama,” said a police spokesman.

A huge quantity of incriminating materials and other items from the hideout was seized, he said.

“A case has been registered and investigating in the matter is going on.”

