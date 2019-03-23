Police busts hideout in Pulwama

Police Saturday claimed to have busted a hideout in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
“On a credible input police and other forces in a joint operation busted a hideout in Banderpora area of Pulwama,” said a police spokesman.
A huge quantity of incriminating materials and other items from the hideout was seized, he said.
“A case has been registered and investigating in the matter is going on.”
Police Saturday claimed to have busted a hideout in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
“On a credible input police and other forces in a joint operation busted a hideout in Banderpora area of Pulwama,” said a police spokesman.
A huge quantity of incriminating materials and other items from the hideout was seized, he said.
“A case has been registered and investigating in the matter is going on.”