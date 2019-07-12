Police busts gang of bike-lifters, recovers 12 bikes

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in Pulwama launched a series of actions against burglars and thieves active in the area and arrested six persons.

A Police spokesperson said in the recent past, Pulwama police received many complaints of thefts in Pulwama area. Accordingly Case FIR No’s. 81, 89,103, 105, 121,122,129/2019 under relevant sections of law were registered in Police Station Pulwama and investigation was initiated.

The spokesperson said during the course of the investigation police succeeded in busting a gang of inter-district bike lifters by arresting six persons. “When the officers spoke to them they learnt of their involvement in the commission of crime and accordingly 12 number of motorcycles were recovered. These bikes will be returned back to their rightful owners after following due legal formalities,” said the spokesperson.