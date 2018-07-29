Police busts gambling site; five gamblers held

Srinagar:
Continuing its drive against social crimes, Srinagar police busted a gambling site and arrested five gamblers in Habbak area of Police Station Nigeen.
A police party of Police Station Nigeen led by SHO Nigeen Shri Riyaz Ahmad Khan under the supervision of SDPO Zakura Shri Sajad Ahmad Malik raided a gaming site at Habbak. During the raid five gamblers identified as Mehraj-ud-din Rather son of Mohmad Sidiq, Nisar Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Aftab Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Mohammad Ayub Dar son of Ghulam Nabi and Mehraj din Bhat son of Mohammad Amin, all residents of Habbak were arrested.
Stake money of rupees 31,230/-was recovered from the gambling site.
In this regard a case FIR number 91/2018 under section 13 Gambling Act was registered and investigation has been taken up.