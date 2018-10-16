Police books TeH activist, Qazi Yasir under PSA

Shafat MirAnantnag:
Authorities on Monday booked a senior Tehreek-e- Hurriyat leader from south Kashmir under Public Safety Act and shifted him to Hiranagar Jammu jail.
The leader has been identified as Ashiq Hussain from Anantnag district. Reports said that Ashiq was detained last month ahead of the ULB polls.
Narchoor is a senior leader of M Ashraf Sehrai led TeH and served as Tehsil president in one of the Tehsils of Anantnag.
Meanwhile reports also said that son of slain resistance leader Qazi Nisar Ahmad, Qazi Yasir Ahmad has also been slapped with PSA and shifted to Hiranagar jail. Earlier this week, some allegedly obscene videos and pictures of Yasir surfaced on social media, creating uproar in Kashmir.
Situation in Kashmir disturbing: Sumji
Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference (G), Secretary-General, G. N Sumji expressed his concern over “disturbing situation, prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir.”
The spokesman in a statement said “government forces have waged a war against the civil population to suppress their legitimate and democratic voice for right to self determination.”
Condemning the arrest of Hurriyat leaders Gulshan Abbas, Khadim Hussain, Maqbool Maghami and other activists by Kupwara police, Sumji said that the champions of the democracy are crushing their own rules and regulations to quench their biased thirst.
Hurriyat leader expressed his deep anguish and dismay on use of brute force by the 55-RR against innocent civilians in Arihal Pulwama. He also said that during CASO, dozens of innocent people where ruthlessly beaten and 15 people were arrested including Imam.