Police books 'notorious' drug peddler under PSA in Srinagar

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Police booked a “notorious” drug peddler from Downtown under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) as part of its drive to curb the menace of drug abuse in the city.



Police said on Tuesday that it has lodged a notorious drug peddler named Gh Nabi Sheikh aka Nabbe Kalla, son of Habibullah Sheikh of Tujgari Mohalla Shiekh Colony, in Central Jail Kupwara under Public Safety Act.



Officials said the arrested is known for notorious acts of selling charas, ghanja among the youth, particularly from downtown. Many FIR's under NDPS are registered against him in various Police Stations.



SSP Srinagar M. Haseeb Mughal appealed people of Srinagar City to come farward and cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drug peddling and assured people that Srinagar police is committed for the drug-free Srinagar and will take every step to save the young generation from becoming victim of drug mafia.