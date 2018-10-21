Police books husband, in-laws

M T RasoolBandipora Oct 20
Police Saturday formally booked four members from in-laws of a family of a nurse for abetting her suicide and subjecting her to cruelty.
An official said that four members of the family from Ahamshareef area of North Kashmirs Bandipora were booked under FIR No. 140/2018/under section 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Ranbir Panel Code.
Arrested persons include Mohammad Lafeef Baba husband of the deceased, Hafeeza Begum mother- in-law, Jawaira Bagum, sister in-law and Kulsoom, sister in law.
The family members from Nusoo Bandipora had alleged that their daughter, Rehana, 35, a medical employee and a mother of three kids was burned by her in-laws at Ahamshrief village a few weeks ago. However her in-laws alleged that she committed suicide.
The employees of the Department of Health also protested and alleged that she was murdered.
Following the protests, Government on 10 October 2018 constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by DySP to investigate wheatear the death was murder or suicide.