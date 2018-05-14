Police books another twitter user for abusive tweet

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir Police today booked another twitter user after he relayed few abusive tweets from his twitter handle.
Police in Kashmir took cognizance of the matter after it surfaced that tweet were hurtful and attract penalties under law.
The twitter handle has been booked in the same FIR, which was registered for the abusive tweets yesterday FIR No 39/2018 under section 505(1)c RPC, 66 IT Act at Police Station Kothi Bagh.
Investigation in the instant matter has been initiated and facts pertaining to the case will be explored soon.
Police will be requesting the Twitter India authorities to block such user and will seek their details so that they can be booked under law.
A police spokesperson said that absuer has been identifed as Arfat Bhat.