Police begins probe after viral video shows cops manhandling Shopian woman

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A video clip showing policemen manhandling a women in south Kashmir's Shopian district has gone viral on social media on Sunday.
The incident recorded on Saturday evening, shows two policemen manhandling a woman at her house at Shadab Karewa village in Shopian. The police has taken cognizence of the video and started probe.
Police spokesman said a complainant namely Mohd Suleman (Name Changed) son of Mian Rahim (Name Changed) attended PS Shopian with a complaint that his daughter(name with held) aged 15 yrs , who had come to Shopian relatives, has been kidnapped by accused namely Rameez khan (who is already married ) , Mohsin Khan, Saleem Khan residents of Shadab Karewa.
Accordingly FIR no 20/2019 u/s 363 RPC was registered and investigations taken up, police spokesman said. During the course of investigation, a police party of PS Shopian went to residence of accused persons for recovering the kidnapped girl and effecting the arrest of the accused person.
"On reaching there, the police couldn’t recover the kidnapped girl, but found two accused persons namely Mohsin Khanand Saleem Khan in the house. While trying to effect the arrest of these accused, the other family members including women attacked police party with intention to prevent/deter the police from effecting lawful arrest of these persons," the spokesman said adding that this led to escape of one of the accused persons.
"It was a case of kidnapping of minor girl (name with held) registered in police station Shopian. In pursuance of investigation to recover the minor girl the raid was conducted."
The family members of the accused especially ladies around the house came forward and tried to block the policemen on duty, he said. Police said the accused wanted in the case managed to escape.
"The video surfaced on the incident is being probed and an inquiry is ordered to examine the conduct of the men on duty," police spokesman said.
"It is however clarified that the incident happened in pursuance of investigation of a serious crime of kidnapping of a minor girl."