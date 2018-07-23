Police beat up RK lensman in Barzulla

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Rising Kashmir’s lensman Farooq Shah was beaten up by Jammu Kashmir Police near Barzullah Bridge in Srinagar while he was carrying out his professional duties on Monday.
Shah informed Rising Kashmir Newsroom that he has sustained injuries in one of fingers and his camera has also been damaged by the police.
He said that the police also thrashed many protesting women near the bridge.
Pertinently, the locals are demanding to hand over the dead body of a deceased militant who was killed by the government forces early this month in district Kupwara.