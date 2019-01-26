About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police bars photojournalists from covering R-Day function

Published at January 26, 2019 11:10 AM 0Comment(s)480views


Police bars photojournalists from covering R-Day function

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Police on Saturday prevented five photojournalists from enetering the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium to cover the Republic Day function. 

Photojournalists who have boycotted the function said that five cameramen were not allowed to enter the stadium and report the function despite having security passes.  

''We have security and other passes issued by the authorities concerned authorities through Information department still we were prevented from entering the stadium,'' the photo journalists said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top