Police bars photojournalists from covering R-Day function

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police on Saturday prevented five photojournalists from enetering the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium to cover the Republic Day function.
Photojournalists who have boycotted the function said that five cameramen were not allowed to enter the stadium and report the function despite having security passes.
''We have security and other passes issued by the authorities concerned authorities through Information department still we were prevented from entering the stadium,'' the photo journalists said.