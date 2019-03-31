Police artests 5 arrested with Brown Sugar in Srinagar

March 31, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested five persons alongwith 28 grams of Brown Sugar in the summer capital, Srinagar.

Official sources on Sunday said that police intercepted a vehicle during surprise checking at a checkpoint in Nowhatta in downtown Srinagar. “During checking, police recovered 28 grams of Brown Sugar from the vehicle,” they said.

They said five persons onboard the vehicles were immediately taken into custody. “Police have registered a case and initiated investigation to nab people involved in drug trafficking,” they added.