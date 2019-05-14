Police arrests youth for alleged rape of minor in Ganderbal

May 14, 2019 | Umar Raina

In the second shocking incident this week, a youth was arrested by police in Ganderbal's New Colony Haran after a family alleged rape of minor by the accused.

Officials said that a youth who has been identified as Asif Ahmad Wani, resident of New Colony Harran Ganderbal was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of rape of a minor.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal told Rising Kashmir that on the complaint of her family members the accused person has been arrested by police, adding that further investigations is going.

Meanwhile Police has registered a case under FIR no 98/2019 under RPC 376, 451 RPC Sec-4 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).