Police arrests water pipes burglars in Ganderbal

July 17, 2019 | Umar Raina

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two persons attempting to steal water pipes at Safapora Mansbal area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

An official told Rising Kashmir that a complaint was received by Police Station Safapora that two persons have illegally trespassed inside the water pump station for stealing water pipes worth Rs 20,000.

“Our party headed by SHO Maseer Asgar rushed to spot and arrested two persons identified as Manzoor Ahmad Guroo son of Abdul Aziz Guroo and Arif Ahmad Guroo son of Bashir Ahmad Guroo both residents of Naninara Sumbal,” he said.

Police has registered a case FIR No. 09/2019 under relevant sections of law and investigation has been taken up.