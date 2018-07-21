Police arrests two LeT militants in Sopore

Noor Ul HaqSopore
Jammu Kashmir Police Saturday claimed to have arrested two active members of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Sopore outskirts of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A senior police official from Sopore told Rising Kashmir that two active members of Lashkar were arrested from Dangerpora area of Sopore with arms and ammunition.
“Acting upon a credible intelligence input, Sopore Police with the assistance of Army’s 22RR, 177 and 179 Bn. of CRPF arrested two active members of LeT outfit from Dangerpora area along with 01 UBGL Grenade, 01 Magazine with 15 rounds of AK47 and two matrix sheets,” the official said.
The arrested militants have been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Qayoom Mir and Tanveer Ahmad Najar son of Ghulam Hassan Najar, both residents of Brath Kalan in Sopore.
Sopore police said that in this regard case FIR NO. 203/2018 U/S 7/25 A.Act, 13 ULA Act was registered in police station Sopore and investigation was taken up.