Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

July 15, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two persons, who were involved in drug dealing in central Kashmir's Budgam district, were arrested on Monday, police said.

Police spokesman said that one drug peddler identified as Kaiser Ahmad Bhat resident of Humhama Budgam was arrested at a checkpoint near Mirgund Chowk Budgam.

Bhat was shifted to Police Station Budgam where he remains in custody, he said.

"Contraband substance including 408 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon has been seized by the officials."

The spokesman said a case FIR No. 216/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. Separately, at another checkpoint near receiving station Khag, police rrested a drug peddler identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat resident of Hardu Suresh.

He was shifted to Police Station Khag where he remains in custody, the spokesman said.

"Contraband substance including 01 Kilogram of powdered cannabis anf 70 grams of charas has been seized from his pissession," he said.

Case FIR No. 42/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been started, the spokesman said.