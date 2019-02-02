About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police arrests three persons involved in Sopore grenade attack

Noor ul Haq

Sopore
Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said they have arrested three persons involved in a grenade throwing case in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. 
 
SSP Sopore Javeed Iqbal in a press brief said that three persons involved in a recent hand grenade attack on 179 Bn of CRPF were arrested from different parts of Sopore. 
 
Earlier, police said that on 25th January, at around 6:45 in the evening, unknown militants threw a hand grenade on SBI camp of 179 Bn, CRPF, however it missed the intended target and exploded outside the camp. 
 
“A case under FIR no 13/2019 U/S 307/RPC, 7/27 A was registered in police station Sopore and investigation set in motion. Three persons namely Ghulam Qadir Rather son of Mohammad Shafi Rather resident of Tarzoo, Aijaz Ahmed Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan resident of Naseem Bagh Sopore and Owaise Khalid Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar resident of Naseem Bagh Krankshivan Colony Sopore were detained by police for questioning,” SSP Sopore said. 
 
He said that during the questioning all the three persons confessed the commission of offence. 
 
“It was revealed Jaish-e-Mohammad militants based in Sopore provided two grenades to these individuals for throwing on the government forces to cause life damage/injury to forces personnel/installations and to instill fear psychosis among the general public,”SSP Sopore briefed the press. 
 
Sopore police said that one grenade was recovered from the trio and all have been formally arrested in the case. 
 
“Investigation of the case is going on and more arrests are expected,” they said. 
