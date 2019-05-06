Police arrests three in Bandipora for thefts, vehicle lifting

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in Bandipora launched a series of actions against burglars and thieves active in the area and arrested three persons for their involvement in thefts and vehicle lifting.

A police spokesperson said following complaints of thefts in Hajin area, SSP Bandipora constituted a Special Investigation Team under the supervision of SDPO to investigate cases of theft reported from Hajin area.

SIT while pursuing the investigations in a theft case in which the complainant had alleged that his vehicle four wheeler bearing registration number JK05 /5608 was stolen from the premises near his shop in Hajin and was laden with goods worth ₹10-15 lakhs. A similar complaint was received from the area about the missing of a motorcycle bearing registration number JK05A/7178.

On the basis of some credible leads SIT raided at several places and was able to recover stolen four-wheeler from Ganderbal and motorcycle from Hajin besides, three persons were also taken into custody.

Case FIR No.15/2019 & FIR No.16 /2019 under relevant sections of law for both the incidents stands registered in PS Hajin. “Further investigation in the matter is going on,” the spokesperson said.





