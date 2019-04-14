Police arrests three drug peddlers, contraband substance recovered

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police Saturday arrested three persons following an action against drug peddling in Central Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said that Riyaz Ahmad Guroo, Showkat Ahmad Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat were arrested at a checkpoint at Gole Market for the drug offences and were taken to Police Station Rajbagh where they remain in custody.

The spokesperson said that the officers at the checkpoint have seized huge quantity of Sapsmoproxyvan tablets, other banned medicines and 100 grams of charas from their possession.

A case FIR No 18/2019 under relevant sections has been registered in Police Station KaranNagar and investigation has been taken up.

The spokesperson said that the community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. "Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said, "Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace."

