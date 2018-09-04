About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police arrests ten gamblers, seizes stake money

Srinagar, Sep 03:

 Srinagar police arrested ten gamblers in Srinagar and recovered stake money of Rs. 18,712 from their possession.
In its continuous drive against the social crimes, a group of ten gamblers were arrested by Police Station Nishat in a raid conducted during the evening of 2nd September at Botanical Garden and a stake money of Rs 18,712 was seized.
In this regard, a case FIR No 48/2018 under section 13 Gambling Act was registered and investigation taken up.
General public has applauded the endeavour of police to eradicate the social crimes from the society.

