Police arrests taxi driver with poppy straw in Srinagar

AgenciesSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested a taxi driver with poppy straw in the summer capital, Srinagar, a police spokesman said.
He said tourist police has received a complaint from a tourist against a taxi driver of Batote, Jammu region.
Immediately after receiving the complaint, tourist police swung into action, he said, adding during the investigation Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Suhail Rasool found the vehicle.
During the checking of the vehicle one kg of poppy straw in three polythene bags was recovered.
Subsequently the driver was arrested and a case was registered in police station Kothibagh, he added.