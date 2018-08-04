Police arrests Scooty lifter

August 03:
Police on Friday solved a scooty lifting case within 24 hours and arrested the accused involved in the crime.
Police Station Maisuma received information that a scooty bearing chassis number MEISED194J0099839 and Engine No E3Y4EO199643 was stolen by some unknown person/ persons from Kokerbazar. On receipt of this information, a case FIR number 21/18 under section 379 RPC was registered in Police Station Maisuma and investigation was started.
During the course of investigation, CCTV footage and cooperation of general public, led to the arrest of accused person identified as Haroon Ahmad Dar son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar resident of Saidapora Sopore. The stolen scooty was also recovered from his possession.