Police arrests recently recruited militant in Lolab rifle snatching case

Several local people were injured at Khurbatpora village of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district when government forces fired pellets and tear gas shells during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area. As per local sources, the forces laid siege...More
Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a recently recruited militant along with arms and ammunition from Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. A police officer said that a joint team of Kupwara police and army's 18 RR arrested the militant during a search opera...More
A 28-year-old cattle trader was killed and another injured allegedly in firing by Army personnel in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, police said. Police registered an FIR against the Army personnel involved in the incident. The Army, however, said the soldie...More
Imran Khan will be named tomorrow as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's candidate for the next prime minister of Pakistan and he is set to initially form a Cabinet of 15 to 20, according to media reports today. The party of the 65-year-old cricketer-turned-politician emer...More
The Peoples Democratic Party has nominated a panel of spokespersons to assist the Chief Spokesperson at provincial level in matters related to media. The reconstituted team will be headed by incumbent chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir along with Yawar Dilawar Mir, Tahir Say...More
Authorities have placed separatist leadership under arrest to prevent them from staging any pro-Article 35 -A protests. Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and Hurriyat Conference (M) chief Mirwiaz Umer Farooq were placed under house arrest while Jammu Kashmir ...More
Ahead of the August 6 hearing on petitions challenging Article 35-A’s constitutional validity, scores of Kashmiri traders Sunday protested here at Lal Chowk. The protesting traders were carrying placards that denounced efforts to undercut the special status of Jammu an...More
A suspected drug peddler today attempted suicide by allegedly jumping from the first floor of a police station in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, hours after he was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said. Shubam Gupt...More
Kashmir valley is observing a complete shutdown on a two day strike call given by Joint Resistance Leadership against possible scraping of Article 35-A. The traffic-private and public-remains off the roads while business establishments also remain closed. Earlier through the...More
Train service was suspended for security reasons on Sunday in the Kashmir valley, where separatists have called for two-day strike from Sunday against any move to weaken the Article 35 A. The Supreme Court (SC) will hear on Monday (August 6) a number of writ petitions challe...More
Government has ordered an enquiry into the killing of a man in the premises of former Chief Minster Dr. Farooq Abdullah's Jammu residence. The District Magistrate Jammu has appointed SDM North to enquire the circumstances that led to the killing of Syed Murfad Shah in the p...More
