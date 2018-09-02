Police arrests one person from Batamaloo

Srinagar, Sep 01:
Police arrested a person namely Asif Sultan, son of Mohammed Sultan Saida resident of Firdous Abad, Batamaloo in a case FIR number 173/2018 registered at Police Station Batamaloo.
During the initial questioning of the accused, subsequent searches were carried out based on the disclosures made in this case so far which has led to the seizure of incriminating materials from various locations. It also establishes his complicity for harbouring known militants involved in a series of crimes, police said in a statement. Further investigation in the case is going on.