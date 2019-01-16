About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police arrests one for black marketing of ration in Srinagar

Agencies

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested a person and recovered 74 bags of rice and two bags of flour meant for public distribution in summer capital, Srinagar, a police spokesman said here this afternoon.

He said Police post Bemina received information through reliable sources that one person namely Bilal Ahmad Nath, resident of Bilal Colony in the area is selling government rice after repacking the same in fake 'Apple Brand' bags.

He said on receiving information SDPO West Srinagar Musadiq Majid Basu and Incharge Police Post Bemina Manan Ahmad raided the area and arrested Nath and seized the ration items.

