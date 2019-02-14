Police arrests notorious vehicle lifter

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 13:
Police on Wednesday arrested a notorious thief who was involved in lifting of vehicles and selling them off in different parts of the state.
In a statement police spokesperson said Mudasir Ashraf son of Mohd Ashraf resident of Kokar Masjid Nawakadal had reported to Police Station Sadder that his uncles car bearing Reg. No JK01AE-7211 was stolen from his premises at Hyderpora.
Accordingly, a case FIR No 18/ 2019 under section 379 RPC was registered and investigation was initiated.
Officers while investigating the crime got to know that the said vehicle was lifted by Gulzar Ahmad Khan son of Showkat Ahmad Khan resident of Malik Mohalla Malangam, Bandipora.
When the officers spoke to him about the particular crime, the accused disclosed about his involvement in theft cases which subsequently led to the recovery of stolen vehicle.
Further investigation in the matter is going on and more recoveries are expected.