Police arrests notorious thief, recovers stolen property

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 04:
In continuation to operation MEGHDOOT, the drive against thieves, burglars and chain snatchers launched, police has arrested a notorious thief Sanjay Gandotra son of Ramesh Chander Gandotra of Sanjay Nagar, Digiana Jammu. On his disclosure one Lenovo mobile phone stolen in case FIR No. 53/2018 U/s 380 RPC has been recovered. In addition to this a number of ladies bags, one laptop, branded cloths and other articles were also recovered from his possession which was seized by Police Station Gandhi Nagar Jammu. The arrested thief was involved in a number of theft cases and used to steal things by breaking window panes of the cars parked outside the big showrooms situated at Gole Market, Green Belt and Apsara road, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
The arrest and recovery has been made by Inspector Sunil Singh Jasrotia, SHO P/S Gandhi Nagar under the supervision of SDPO City South, Rafiq Manhas and SP City South , Sandeep Choudhary.
