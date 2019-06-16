Police arrests Muslim League general secretary

June 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

General Secretary of Muslim League Mohammad Rafiq Ganie was arrested by Special Operation Group (SOG) of police from Magam area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir.

Ganaie, stated to be close associate of Muslim League incarcerated Chairman Masarat Aalam Bhat, was arrested from his in-laws house last night.

A police officer said that Ganie was wanted in several cases for unlawful activities act and as such was evading arrest for long.

"He had led funeral prayers of large number of militants in recent past. He was also instigating people through his speeches," the officer said.

Family sources said that Ganie has been taken to CARGO Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Muslim League in a statement condemned the arrest of party’s General Secretary terming it his detention “unlawful and unjustified."

Muslim League criticized the state police action and said that political space is being denied by creating a situation of uncertainty and political turbulence in Jammu Kashmir.

“By pushing people to wall India will achieve nothing, they should face the political leaders and workers on political turf,” the statement said.

The statement said that state authorities are denying political space to pro-resistance leadership and caging Kashmir youth and their leaders on ‘frivolous’ charges.

Lashing at state administration, the statement said that forces have let lose a "reign of terror" and turned the state into a big jail.

State-sponsored tactics won’t deter us from pursuing our mission, nor will these oppressive and aggressive measures make us surrender, the statement said.

“International organizations for human rights must take cognizance of these illegal detentions and should play their role for the release of all detenues," the statement added. (GNS)