Police arrests molester

Srinagar, Dec 20:
Police on Thursday arrested a person within hours who was involved in a case of molestation.
A girl aged 21 years reported to Police Station Nigeen that she was offered a lift by a person driving a car near Habbak. As soon as she boarded the car, the driver turned the car towards the Foreshore road and despite repeated pleas from the girl to stop the car he drove towards Shalimar and later molested her.
Consequently on receipt of this information, police registered a case FIR No 126/2018 under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation in the matter.
The accused identified as Ehsan Ali son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar resident of Salman Farsi Colony Shalimar along with his car bearing registration number JK01P/0057 was arrested within hours, police said in a statement.
The prompt action of Police was appreciated by the general public.