Police arrests missing man from Tral

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police have arrested a man from south Kashmir’s Tral area —who was missing from past four days.

The arrest was made during a Cordon and Search Operation at Nagpathri area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police sources said that a weapon has also been recovered from the arrested man.

Divulging information about the incident, an official said that a joint team of army’s 42 RR and SOG laid a cordon at Nagpathri area of Tral today morning.

“During the cordon, a person was apprehended by the joint team and an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his possession,” he said.

He identified the arrested person as Mohd Maqbool Ganai son of Ghulam Mohd of Gutangoo Lam Tral. The arrested man according to family had gone missing on May 25. The family demanded probe into the incident.