Police arrests man with pistol in Jammu

Press Trust of India

Jammu

A man, wanted in several cases, has been arrested with a country-made pistol after a brief chase here, police said on Sunday.

Ajeet Raj was noticed roaming under suspicious circumstances by a police party engaged in checking of vehicles at Talab Tillo area of the city Saturday evening, a police official said.

"He tried to escape but was chased and overpowered by the policemen. A country-made pistol was seized from him," he said, adding the accused is a "notorious criminal" and wanted by police.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is on, the officer said.

 

(Representional picture)

