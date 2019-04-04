About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 04, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Police arrests LeT militant involved in weapon loot from Congress leader’s house

 Police arrested a Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militant, who was involved in weapon loot from the residence of a Congress leader in December last year, in Srinagar on Wednesday.
A police official said acting on specific intelligence about movement of a suspected person near Kursoo, Rajbagh area of uptown Srinagar, a police team arrested a militant.
The arrested militant was identified as Danish Haneef Wani son of Mohammad Haneef Wani of Azad Basti Natipora area of the city.
“Wani was involved in FIR No.73/2018 U/S 395 RPC, 7/25 Arms Act , 18,19,38,39 ULPA Act, registered at Police Station Rajbagh, Srinagar regarding weapon looting on 30 December last year,” the police official said.
On December 30, four AK rifles were looted from residence of congress leader Muzaffar Parray at J-37 Government Quarters at Jawahar Nagar when he was out of Kashmir.
While three of his PSOs were found on unauthorised leave and another, who was present at the quarter, was overpowered by militants before looting weapons from the guard room of the quarter.
“Further questioning of Danish is going on,” the police official said.
All the four PSOs were later dismissed from police service for dereliction of duties while the then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) security Kashmir, Maqsood-ul-Zaman was attached with the security headquarters possibly for his lack of supervision.
A police officer said Danish was arrested by police from a private hospital, where he was being treated for some health complication.
Wani, 22, had gone missing after he left home to offer prayers in a mosque on December 30, the day weapon loot incident took place at Parray’s residence.
His gun wielding picture had gone viral on social media immediately after he had gone missing.
After his picture surfaced on social media, his family has appealed him to return home. However, he didn’t give up the arms.
Earlier, police had arrested Parray’s former Personal Security Officer (PSO), Showkat Ahmed Khan near Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla in connection with the case.
During questioning Khan, a resident of Aarth-Narbal Budgam, had disclosed to the investigators that he was affiliated with LeT with code name Aumer.
Khan, according to a source, had made sporadic visits and met Parray before the weapon looting.
“His role into the incident surfaced after it came to fore that he had visited the place 20 minutes before weapons were looted,” said a source.
A police officer said that four to five persons were involved in the weapon loot and two of them have been arrested.
“The remaining persons involved in the case will be also nabbed soon,” he said.

 

