Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Lashker-Toiba militant, who according to police was main accused snatching at least four weapons from the official residence of a congress MLC here in December last year, was arrested from a private hospital here, officials said.

A senior police officer said that the LeT militant Danish Hanief, a resident of Natipora Srinagar, was arrested from a private hospital at Rajbagh here.

At the hospital Danish was being treated for injuries he suffered while escaping from a gunfight with government forces in Pulwama.

In December last year, the militants had decamped with four service rifles of policemen guarding the official residence of Congress MLC Muhammad MuzaffarParray.

Earlier this year, Police arrested a suspected person in connection with the weapon snatching case near Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla.

“On his questioning, he disclosed his identity as Showket Ahmed Khan son of Abdul Hamid Khan a resident of Aarth-Narbal Budgam, affiliated with a proscribed militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba. His code name is Aumer,” a police spokesman had in a statement.

“It is pertinent to mention here that said a person is involved in case FIR No.73/2018 U/S 392 RPC, 7/25 Arms Act, 3 PEPO Act registered at P/S Rajbagh Srinagar,” he had said. (GNS)