Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

August 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen millitant from central Kashmir's Budgam district.

A source said that a naka was laid by the Budgam Police at Qazipora area of the district following a tip-off about the movement of some militants in the area.

"During the checking, one militant has been apprehended along with arms and ammunition," the source said.

The arrestsed militant was identified as Showkat Ahmad Tantary resident of Warpora D.H Pora Kulgam.

Police has registered a case FIR No. 137/2019 under relevant sections of law at PS Chadoora and further investigation in the matter is going on.