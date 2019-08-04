Police arrests gamblers

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

On a credible input Srinagar Police Saturday arrested gamblers from a gambling site at Lalbazar. A police party from Police Station Lalbazar headed by SDPO Hazratbal raided a gambling site following an input about gambling activities at Salfiya Chowk Lalbazar Srinagar.

A police spokesperson said four persons identified as Altaf Ahmad Shah resident of Bota-Shah Mohalla, Mohd Arif lone resident of Kupwara Hayhama, Mushtaq Ahmad Dar resident of Umar Colony B-lane and Bilal Ahmad Wani resident of Saderbal were arrested by the police for gambling offences. Officers have seized playing cards and a stake amount of ₹ 5,020 from the gamblers. The spokesperson said case FIR No. 41/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Lalbazar.

The police spokesperson said that persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law and asked community members to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood to the local police units.

