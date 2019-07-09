Police arrests four persons for anti-social activities

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in Srinagar arrested four persons involved in antisocial activities near Library Park Malikyar, in Maharaj Gunj.

Identified as Sheikh Waseem, Parvez Ahmed Khan, both residents of Old Fatehkadal, Zahoor Ahmed Baba resident of Zainakadal, and Javed Ahmed Sheikh resident of Tral A/P Habbakadal arrested for antisocial activities have been taken to Police Station Maharaj Gunj where they remain in custody.

Officers from the local police unit found them in a state of intoxication in public and were causing annoyance to general public in the area. All these persons were taken into custody after completing medico-legal formalities. Doctors at the hospital after conducting medical examination confirmed that they were in a state of intoxication.

Case FIR No. 29/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and initiated investigations in the matter.

Members of the local Auqaf Committee, who were present on spot hailed the action of police. They have assured full cooperation with the local police in eradicating the social crimes from the society. Police has resolved to act tough against the social crimes.