Police arrests five people involved in gang rape, murder of minor Uri girl

Noor ulHaqBaramulla Sep 04:
Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the mysterious death of a minor girl of TrikanjanBoniyar by arresting five accused persons including victim's step mother and step brother.
Baramulla police said that the minor girl Muskan Jan was first gang raped, later on strangulated and her head hit with an axe. Police said that the minor girl's eyes were gouged out and later on her body was sprinkled with acid.
SSP BaramullaImtiyazHussain while talking to media said that the minor girl was gang raped by four accused in presence and at the instance of her stepmother FehmeedaBano, aged 35.
“On August 23, FehmeedaBano took her step daughter Muskan to the nearby jungle with an aim to kill her. Sahil, the step brother of the victim later on joined her mother in forest area alongwith two of his friends namely Kaiser Ahmad aged 19 years son of Sikander Mir and Aadil Ahmad aged 14 years son of Bashir Ahmad both residents of TrikanjanBoniyar. One more accused Naseer Ahmad Khan @ Guddo aged 28 years S/O SherZaman Khan, resident of Lari, Trikanjan also joined in the commission of crime,” SSP Baramulla said.
He said that one youth Kaiser first raped the victim and then all others including Sahil her stepbrother took turns to rape the girl.
“Fahmeeda strangulated the girl and Sahil hit her head with axe, killing her on spot. After that one of the accused Adil went back his home and brought acid from there in a Plastic bottle. Kaiser gouged out her eyes with a sharp knife and then acid was sprinkled on her body parts.Physical condition and preliminary forensic analysis of dead body substantiated all these facts. Later on Kaiser and Naseer dumped the body in the bushes and covered it with twigs and branches of pine trees.”
Police said that on 24, August 2018, police Station Boniyar, Uri received a written complaint from one Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Lari, Trikanjan, Uri about missing of her 09 years old daughter on August 23, whom he feared might have been abducted.
“On receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No. 43/2018 under section 363 RPC was registered in police station Boniyar and investigation was taken up. Thereafter police made strenuous efforts to trace the missing girl by utilizing quadcopters, sniffing dogs and other resources, the girl could not be traced out,” police said.
During the course of investigation, the statement of the father of the girl was recorded and it was found that he has two wives one local from Trikanjan village namely Fahmeeda and another Khushboo who is a non local from the state of Jharkhand.
Police said that the missing girl was daughter of non local mother, Khusboo aged 25.
On 2nd September the dead body of the missing girl was found by locals in a decomposed form in nearby forests one kilometer away from the home of the girl.
Police said that from the examination of scene of crime and circumstances thereof, it appeared to be the case of murder and accordingly investigation was set into motion in this direction.
A special investigation team (SIT) headed by SDPO Uri Mehrajud din Raina was constituted to investigate the murder.
SDPO Uri said that was during the investigation, it was found that the step mother of the victim had been nourishing a long standing grudge against the non local wife of her husband and her children as she has the perception that her husband was more inclined and affectionate towards her 2nd wife ( Khushboo) and the children born of her than her (Fahmeeda) and her children.
“During questioning Fehmeeda revealed that her husband would mostly spend time with her 2nd wife and his deceased daughter was dearest of him among all children. The acrimonious atmosphere, primarily for the reason of second marriage of Mushtaq had been building up in the family over a period of time. Fahmeeda hence hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her step daughter,” SDPO Uri said.
He said that all the material and weapons of offence including Axe and knife have been recovered at the instance of the accused.
“The plastic can containing the acid has been recovered.”
Police said that all the accused have been arrested and a case will be soon chargesheeted for judicial determination.