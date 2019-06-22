Police arrests five men for drug dealing in Puwlama

June 22, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police has arrested five persons for their involvement in drug dealing in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police spokesman Sarturday said that during raids in different areas ofthe district five persons identified as Abdul Hamid Ganaie son of Ghulam Ahmad Ganaie, resident of Jandwal , Mohammad Irfan Kumar son of Gulzar Ahmad Kumar, resident of Chandgam , Showkat Ahmad Nengroo son of Ghulam Hassan Nengroo, resident of Prichoo , Irshad Ahmad Naik son of Ghulam Nabi Naik, resident of Kakapora Pulwama and Sajad Ahmad Lone son of Manzoor Ahmad Lone resident of Waghama Bijbehara were apprehended for the drug supply offences.

"They have been taken to Police Station Pulwama where they remain in custody," the spokesman said adding that 86.4 Kilograms of poppy straw and banned pharmaceutical substances were also seized from their possession.

A case FIR No’s. 123/19, 124/19, 126/19, 127/19, 130/19 under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Pulwama and initiated investigations in the matter, he said.