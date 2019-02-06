Police arrests five gamblers in Srinagar

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at February 06, 2019


Agencies

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money over Rs 55,000 here, a police spokesman said.

He said on a tip-off a police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Towseef Ahmad Lone from police station Zadibal raided a gambling site. During the raid police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 55,670 stake money.

A case has been registered under gambling Act, he said, adding that further investigation has been taken up.

