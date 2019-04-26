Police arrests five gamblers

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in Bandipora in its recent action against gambling activities arrested gamblers from the area.

The Police spokesperson said five persons were arrested following input about gambling activities in Naininara area of Sumbal, Bandipora.

Officers from Police Station Sumbal have seized playing cards and a stake amount of ₹4840 from the gamblers.

Case FIR No 66/2019 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Sumbal.

Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighborhood with the local police units.



