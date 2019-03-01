About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police arrests drug peddlers in Sopore

Published at March 01, 2019 12:14 AM 0Comment(s)342views


Noor ul Haq

Sopore, Feb 28:

 Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district and recovered a huge quantity of narcotic drugs from their possession.
A police spokesman in Sopore said that while continuing its drive against drug peddlers, Sopore Police apprehended two persons and recovered 370 tablets of PROXYVON PLUS and 10 Bottles of SYCUDINE from their possession.
“During a surprise naka checking at Batpora crossing in Sopore two persons Faisal Ahmad Dar son of Tariq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Mumkak Sopore and Ovais Bashir Shikari son of Bashir Ahmad Shikari, a resident of Sher colony Sopore were arrested with a huge quantity of narcotics. A case has been registered against them,” the police spokesman said.
Police officials said that in this regard a case FIR no: 40/2019 U/S 8/22 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Sopore and investigation took up.
“All those who are suppliers and consumers shall also be booked,” they said.


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top