Police arrests drug peddlers in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore, Feb 28:
Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district and recovered a huge quantity of narcotic drugs from their possession.
A police spokesman in Sopore said that while continuing its drive against drug peddlers, Sopore Police apprehended two persons and recovered 370 tablets of PROXYVON PLUS and 10 Bottles of SYCUDINE from their possession.
“During a surprise naka checking at Batpora crossing in Sopore two persons Faisal Ahmad Dar son of Tariq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Mumkak Sopore and Ovais Bashir Shikari son of Bashir Ahmad Shikari, a resident of Sher colony Sopore were arrested with a huge quantity of narcotics. A case has been registered against them,” the police spokesman said.
Police officials said that in this regard a case FIR no: 40/2019 U/S 8/22 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Sopore and investigation took up.
“All those who are suppliers and consumers shall also be booked,” they said.