Police arrests drug peddler with narcotics in north Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler with a contraband substance in Langate, Handwara, in the north Kashmir district of Kupwara, a police spokesman said.
He said that a naka was established by a police party near Khroo bridge in Langate area .
However, when a suspected person was asked to stop he tried to fled away.
Later police arrested the accused Nasir Ahmad, a local resident, he said adding 5 strips of banned medicines were recovered from his possession.
Spokesman said the accused during the investigation admitted that these drugs were meant for sale among the youth of the area at exorbitant rates and make them addict.