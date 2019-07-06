Police arrests drug peddler, two others in Handwara

July 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and two other persons in north Kashmir's Handwara.

Police spokesman said that the drug peddler was arrested at a checkpoint at bypass crossing Handwara and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A case FIR No. 173/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation initiated in the matter.

Moreover, while making the arrest of said drug peddler, three persons attacked the police party with stones to facilitate the escape of drug peddler from police custody, police spokesman said.

Among them, two have been arrested while as third person identified as Javaid Ahmed Mir resident of Sadargund Handwara escaped from the spot, he said.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 174/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up, the spokesman added.