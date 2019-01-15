Police arrests drug peddler, three bootleggers in Anantnag

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
Anantnag police arrested a drug peddler during a naka checking at Srigufwara and recovered contraband substances from his possession.
The police spokesperson said that a party of Police Station Srigufwara intercepted a suspected person, later identified as Shabroz Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Rehman Wani resident of Poshkeeri Srigufwara during a naka checking at Darkhan Cheniweder. The naka party recovered Spasmoproxyvan capsules and codeine phosphate bottles from his possession.
Police registered a case FIR NO 03/2019 under relevant sections of law and initiated investigations in the matter.
Meanwhile, Anantnag Police arrested three bootleggers during a naka checking at Bijbehara and recovered a huge quantity of illicit liquor from their possession.
The police spokesperson said a party of Police Station Bijbehara headed by SHO Bijbehara intercepted a Hyundai i-10 vehicle bearing registration number JKO3E-5373 during a naka checking on National Highway near Samthan Bijbehara. While checking the vehicle, huge quantity of illicit liquor was recovered from the possession of Aabid Hameed Bhat son of Abdul Hameed Bhat resident of Khanabal, Sajad Ali Khan son of Gull Ali Khan and Nisar Ahmad Bakhshi son of Abdul Hameed Bakshi, both residents of Kehrebal Mattan.
Police has registered a case FIR No 06/2019 under relevant sections of law and initiated investigations in the matter.